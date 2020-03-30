30 Vietnamese evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus

The Saigon Times Daily

Doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the 30 Vietnamese citizens who returned from Wuhan pose for a photo. All 30 Vietnamese evacuees from Wuhan have tested negative for the coronavirus – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – All 30 Vietnamese citizens who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus in China, last month have tested negative for the virus, named SARS-CoV-2.

On March 2, the 30 citizens, including students, tourists, workers and their family members, passed a 21-day quarantine period and were discharged from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Among the 30 Vietnamese citizens were six children aged eight months to 14 years and a 39 weeks pregnant woman. All of them are now in stable condition, stated Dr Pham Ngoc Thach, director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Explaining why these people must be quarantined for 21 days instead of 14 days, he noted that the disease is new and the country is inexperienced in treating it. The longer quarantine period will help the hospital monitor them closely.

The 30 citizens were forewarned of the 21-day isolation period, deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the community, Thach added.

On February 10, under the instructions of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated with the Vietnam Embassy in Beijing and the relevant ministries, agencies and local governments to conduct the evacuation.

After the Vietnam Airlines plane transporting the 30 Vietnamese landed at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh, all 30 passengers, 15 crew members and three healthcare workers on the plane underwent body temperature checks and had their luggage disinfected.