18th coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A doctor gives flowers to Patient 18 to congratulate him on his recovery. Patient 18, a 27-year-old resident of the northern province of Thai Binh, was released from hospital today, March 20 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – After 13 days of treatment for coronavirus at Ninh Binh General Hospital, Patient 18, a 27-year-old resident of the northern province of Thai Binh, was released from hospital today, March 20. Chu Thi Giang, deputy director of Ninh Binh General Hospital, told Thanh Nien Online that the patient had tested negative for the coronavirus three times. He is now in good health. This was the first case of coronavirus infection in Ninh Binh Province. The man was taken to hospital for treatment on March 7. During treatment, his health gradually improved and he no longer presented symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath, Giang said, adding that as such, the hospital had decided to discharge the patient and advise him to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

