Nation 117 hotels register as paid quarantine facilities The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,13:03 (GMT+7) 117 hotels register as paid quarantine facilitiesThe Saigon Times Daily A medical worker checks the body temperature of a man at a quarantine center in Vinh Phuc Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As many as 117 hotels nationwide have signed up to offer paid rooms to those isolated as a result of potential exposure to the coronavirus, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) announced on March 18. According to VNAT, many of these hotels are in Quang Ninh and Danang. VNAT is still receiving registrations, and the number is expected to increase in the coming days. The HCMC Department of Tourism reported that nine hotels, resorts and camping sites in the city have registered for the program. Some of them are directly offering paid quarantine rooms and services, while the others are lending their facilities. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, deputy director of the department, said that a group of people had been taken to Phuong Nam Resort in Can Gio District for quarantine on March 18. The resort’s owner has lent the facility to the HCMC government free of charge for use as a quarantine… Read full this story

