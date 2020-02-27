Work starts on My Thuan Bridge 2 of North-South Expressway

My Thuan Bridge 2, which is part of the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway project, costs over VND5 trillion ($217.39 million) funded by the state.

The bridge will connect the Trung Luong-My Thuan and the My Thuan-Can Tho expressways to provide a smooth connection between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, further facilitating the growing demand for travelling and transportation in the region.

My Thuan Bridge 2 has a total length of 6.61km and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Thus far, three sub-projects of totally funded by the state under the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway have kicked off construction.

The Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway, which is set to cover 2,109km and extends from the northern mountainous province of Lang Son to the southernmost province of Ca Mau, is a key national transport project for the 2017-2020 period.

The Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway has 11 component projects, including three state-funded and eight others, to be built in 2017-2020 in the form of public-private partnership (PPP). They have a total investment of VND118.71 trillion ($5.1 billion).

The eight PPP projects are the Mai Son-National Highway 45, National Highway 45-Nghi Son, Nghi Son-Dien Chau, Dien Chau-Bai Vot, Nha Trang-Cam Lam, Cam Lam-Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet-Dong Nai sections.

The MoT plans to kick off the eight PPP component projects this year if everything goes smoothly.