Work on My Thuan 2 Bridge to start tomorrow

By Le Anh

An artist’s impression of My Thuan 2 Bridge – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

HCMC – Work on the My Thuan 2 Bridge connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Vinh Long will begin tomorrow, February 27, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Located 350 meters upstream of the existing My Thuan Bridge, My Thuan 2 Bridge will start from An Thai intersection with Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Be District and end at an intersection with National Highway 80, the starting point of My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway.

The bridge and approach roads will have a total length of 6.61 kilometers. The approach road in Tien Giang Province will be 4.33 kilometers long and the approach road in Vinh Long Province, 0.4 kilometers.

The bridge will have a length of 1.9 kilometers with six lanes and have a designed speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

The bridge, part of the Eastern North-South expressway project, requires an estimated VND5 trillion, sourced from the State budget.

The bridge is expected to be completed in 2023 to facilitate traffic in the Mekong Delta and connect the My Thuan-CanTho and Trung Luong-My Thuan expressways.

Once in place, My Thuan 2 Bridge will also ease traffic pressure on the existing My Thuan Bridge and National Highway 1A.