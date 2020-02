Work on Metro Line No. 1 progresses to equipment installation

Workers at a construction site of a section of the HCMC’s first metro line. The underground diaphragm wall between two sections of HCMC’s Metro Line No. 1 was demolished on February 17, unclogging the whole metro line in preparation for equipment installation – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The underground diaphragm wall between two sections of HCMC’s Metro Line No. 1, which links Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, was demolished on February 17, unclogging the whole metro line in preparation for equipment installation, the local media reported.

Huynh Hong Thanh, deputy director of the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCMC, stated that the city’s first metro line has been unclogged from Long Binh Depot in District 9 to the central Ben Thanh station.

Also, Ben Thanh Market Station, the Opera House Station and Ba Son Station on the underground section have been connected.

The connection marked the next step of the city’s first metro line project, from construction to the installation of equipment, including signal systems and rails.

The city has set a target of completing 85% of the project this year, compared with the current 71%, to put the metro line into operation in late 2021.

Work on the city’s 19.7-kilometer metro line project began in August 2012. The line has 2.6 kilometers of underground tracks and over 17 kilometers of elevated tracks.

The project was approved by the HCMC government in 2007 with a total investment of VND17.4 trillion. In 2010, its investment was raised to VND47 trillion due to the change in the exchange rate between the Vietnamese dong and the Japanese yen.

After consulting with the ministries and departments, the National Assembly asked the city to lower the investment capital by VND3.4 trillion to VND43.6 trillion.

As disbursements from the central State budget faced delays, the city has made three advances so far, totaling VND5 trillion, for the project.