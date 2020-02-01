Will Vietnam be sued if it restricts foreign investments in fintechs?

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) affirmed that regulations are in line with international commitments, which show Vietnam’s management rights in the field of payment services.

SBV reported that by November 14, 2019, 32 companies had been licensed to provide intermediary payment services. Of these, wallet service providers were included.

Foreign investments have been increasing proportionally to the fintech market boom. This means that foreign investors are pouring money into Vietnamese companies through capital contribution or M&As.

Prior to that, MoMo got $34 million worth of investment in 2016 and 2013.

As of November 2018, the foreign ownership ratio in M_Service reportedly had increased to 63.8 percent from 47.27 percent.

Linh Ha

