WB offers strategy to help Vietnam develop solar power

By Thanh Thom

Technicians install solar panels in Vietnam. Solar deployment should become a catalyst for the country’s socioeconomic development while keeping electricity prices low to avoid impeding economic development – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The World Bank recommends new approaches to bidding and deployment for solar projects that will help Vietnam substantially boost and effectively manage its abundant solar energy resources.

These approaches could boost Vietnam’s solar generation capacity from the current 4.5 gigawatts to the tens of gigawatts range in 10 years, while creating thousands of new jobs, the world lender noted in its new report, called “Vietnam Solar Competitive Bidding Strategy and Framework.”

The report indicated that solar power generation is an increasingly attractive option for Vietnam thanks to recent cost reductions, fast construction timelines and the contribution solar power can make to ensuring energy security and environmental sustainability.

The deployment of new solar generation will be a critical factor for the Government to meet its nationally determined contribution climate change target and reduce its need for new coal generation.

The report comes as Vietnam is considering moving from a feed-in-tariff (FIT) policy to a competitive bidding scheme for solar projects to reduce the cost of solar generation.

The FIT has been successful in recent years, spurring the rapid deployment of projects, according to the report.

However, this success has also given rise to new issues, including the curtailment or underuse of solar generation capacity.

The report, supported by the Global Infrastructure Facility and the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program, puts forward two new deployment schemes for projects: competitive bidding for solar parks and substation-based bidding – competitive bidding based on available capacity at electrical substations.

These approaches address the curtailment issue and improve risk allocation between public and private investors.

The first pilot tenders – 500 megawatts for substation-based bidding and another 500 megawatts for ground-mounted solar parks – are being planned for later in 2020 with the technical and financial support of the World Bank.

“The World Bank is fully committed to helping Vietnam achieve its sustainable energy ambitions,” remarked Ousmane Dione, World Bank country director for Vietnam. “We expect that this new strategy will open up a new chapter in Vietnam’s already successful solar power expansion.”

Beyond the new approaches to competitive bidding, the report recommends setting yearly and medium-term solar deployment targets and revisions to the legal framework covering the competitive selection of independent power producers.

The report estimates that the expansion in solar generation capacity in the Southeast Asian nation could generate as many as 25,000 new jobs in project development, services and operations and maintenance annually through 2030 and another 20,000 jobs in manufacturing, provided Vietnam maintains its current share of the global solar equipment market.

“We are grateful for the World Bank’s support in promoting renewable energy in Vietnam,” noted Hoang Tien Dung, head of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

He said the World Bank’s support of the Government’s efforts in shifting from FIT to a competitive bidding system for solar photovoltaic could be applied to other types of renewable energy in the future.

“It contributes to the sustainable and transparent development of renewable energy in Vietnam by harmonizing the interests of private investors, the Government and customers,” he added.

The World Bank has been instrumental in supporting the Government’s solar development plans for years. Since 2017, the global lender has provided a large portfolio of technical assistance ranging from solar resource mapping to strategic advice on the mobilization of private investment in utility-scale solar projects.