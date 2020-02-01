VN steps up efforts in novel coronavirus prevention and control

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

The directive says Viet Nam faces high risks of being infected by the epidemic due to several reasons, including a long shared borderline and huge number of Vietnamese and Chinese working in each other countries.

The Government hailed drastic efforts and measures taken by ministries, agencies and localities in preventing the virus spread into Viet Nam, especially the establishment of 45 emergency response teams.

The Ministry of National Defense has directed four designated hospitals to be ready to join the fight against the virus.

As the situation is worsening, the Government chief asked ministries, agencies and localities to keep prevention and control of the epidemic firmly in their mind and resolutely prevent the spread of the virus into Viet Nam.

Border provinces need to establish contact channels with Chinese counterparts to update information and prepare proper response measures in accordance with the development of the epidemic.

All flights from the virus affected regions in China shall be temporarily suspended and vice versa except for special cases decided by the Prime Minister.

Visa issuance for foreign tourists, including those who have been in China for the past two weeks, shall also be temporarily suspended.

The Government also suspends festivals, special cases shall be approved by the Prime Minister.

Citizens shall be asked to wear mask at public places and not to participate in festive activities.

Ministries, agencies and localities shall conduct strict control at all border gates, stop sending Vietnamese workers to China, and intensify supervision of Chinese nationals living and working in Viet Nam.

The Ministry of Health shall coordinate with the Ministry of Justice to review conditions and procedures for possible declaration of public health emergency in Viet Nam and report to the Prime Minister prior to February 2, 2020.

The Ministry shall direct its affiliate units to ensure sufficient equipment and medicines for the virus prevention, especially for border provinces.