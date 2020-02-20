Vinschool student acts as Canadian consul general for one day

The Saigon Times Daily

Le Huy Tuan, winner of the “Consul General for a Day” contest, meets with Canadian Consul General in HCMC Kyle Nunas – PHOTO: MY HUYEN

HCMC – Le Huy Tuan, a student of Vinschool Central Park, acted as the Canadian consul general in HCMC on February 19 after winning the “Consul General for a Day” contest organized by the Canadian Consulate General.

He visited the Canadian Consulate General in HCMC and met with consulate staff to learn how a consulate functions. Tuan then co-chaired a roundtable with accomplished female leaders, during which they discussed issues related to women’s advancement, gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.

He also learned about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free trade agreement between Canada and 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Vietnam.

“I wanted Tuan to have a sense of what the consul general does and what a diplomat’s work means. Today he learned about the CPTPP and its impact. And then another task he would do as a diplomat is to engage other participants to help us make International Women’s Day 2020 (March 8) the best women’s day ever and every year a better year for gender equality,” said Nunas.

Based on the theme of the International Women’s Day 2020 campaign “Each for Equal”, the “Consul General for a Day” contest was held for high school students from grade eight through 12 in HCMC by answering the questions: “Why would you be a good champion for gender equality?” and “What specific actions are you committed to taking to promote gender equality and empower women and girls?”