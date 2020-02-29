PANO – The military-run telecommunication group Viettel (Viettel Telecom) on March 30th granted the special prize, worth 20gr 9999 gold, to the lucky customer joining its promotion program from January 15th to February 29th.

The receipent was Dang Thi Lan from Yen Dung district, Bac Giang province. Besides, the program presented four first and 93 second prizes, worth over VND 1 billion in total, to other lucky people.

Viettel Telecom’s General Director Nguyen Viet Dung presenting the gift to the lucky customer



Launched on the occasion of lunar New Year festival with the aim to pay gratitude to customers using Viettel’s services, such as BankPlus, SmartMotor, Mocha, Keeng, VIPcode, It’sme, and Imuzik, the promotion program attracted the participation of 11 million people.

Together with promotion programs, the military business has diversified its products, raised its capability, and renewed its services to meet the demand of customers. It also held programs to collect customers’ ideas to improve its products and better its services.

Addressing the ceremony, Viettel Telecom’s General Director Nguyen Viet Dung said that the success of the program is an encouragement for the business to further carry out customer care programs in 2016.

Translated by Son Ca