The service aims to promote competitiveness among telecommunications enterprises and ensure the interests of customers as they are allowed to switch their network providers without changing their phone numbers.

(Photo for illustration: Vnexpress)

According to a report by the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, 22,046 subscribers chose to use Viettel’s services from April 1 to 8, 2019, while the number of subscribers switching to other networks was only 19,358. During the period, 18,380 subscribers switched to VinaPhone while 9,633 subscribers moved to MobiFone, the two current telecommunications giants.

Together with attracting the highest number of new subscribers in the three telecom giants in the period, Viettel has been also lauded for creating favorable conditions for its customers to switch to other networks.

Experts in the telecom sector said that helping customers to find suitable service providers could affect businesses’ profits, but definitely help them gain their customers’ trust in their professionalism.

Evidently, it is the quality of services that has helped Viettel attract a large number of customers.

Translated by Tran Hoai