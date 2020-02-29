Under this newly-launched promotion program, Viettel users will be offered 1GB, 3GB or 7GB 4G data for usage durations of one day, three days or seven days, respectively.

Customers experience Viettel’s 4G service

The program will last until January 23. To use free 4G data packages, customers need to use a 4G device with a 4G Sim card with mobile data mode turned on.

As the biggest 3G/4G network operator in Vietnam with over 70,000 BTSs, Viettel has the highest number of 3G/4G subscribers and the figure has kept increasing, especially in 4G subscribers.

In the first 9 months of 2019, the number of its 4G subscribers has doubled that of 2018, reaching 21 million, accounting for 65 percent of the total Viettel subscribers.

Viettel’s 4G network has covered the entire country through 36,000 4G BTSs using 4T4R technology-the most advanced in the world.

This technology and network coverage enable 4G users to enjoy high-speed 4G services, low battery consumption and uninterrupted access even at remote and mountainous areas.

Viettel was honored as the Vietnam Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year – 2019 by the Frost & Sullivan, a global research and consulting firm.

