Vietnamese, Korean artists hold fine arts exhibition in HCMC

The Saigon Times Daily

Some of the participating artists pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the International Vietnam-Korea Art Exchange Exhibition – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF HCMC FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION

HCMC – Twenty-two Vietnamese and South Korean artists are showcasing their artworks at a fine arts exhibition in HCMC.

Taking place at the HCMC Fine Arts Association, the International Vietnam-Korea Art Exchange Exhibition with the theme “Spring Time” offers a chance for artists of the two countries to share their achievements and experience.

It is the first event of a series of exhibitions that the HCMC Fine Arts Association will organize this year to promote international fine arts exchange.

Forty-four artworks on display vary in media and genres, including paintings, statues, ceramics, and installations. They introduce the unique art and cultural identities of Vietnam and South Korea.

Talking to Lao Dong newspaper, young painter Lam Phuong said: “I’m really impressed by artworks displayed at the ‘Spring Time’ exhibition. Each artwork shows the unique artistic style of its creator. I hope more exhibitions like this will be organized in the future.”

Below are some works displayed at the exhibition.