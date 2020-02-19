Vietnamese American coronavirus patient may be discharged this weekend

The Saigon Times Daily

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman in quarantine at Binh Xuyen Medical Center in Vinh Phuc Province. A Vietnamese American man who has tested negative for the new coronavirus five times since February 12 could be discharged from a HCMC-based hospital this weekend – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – A Vietnamese American man who has tested negative for the new coronavirus five times since February 12 is expected to be discharged from the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases this weekend.

The 73-year-old is now free of the disease and will be released from the hospital once his condition stabilizes, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of the hospital, confirmed this morning, February 19.

He is the oldest coronavirus patient in Vietnam and the third case to be reported in HCMC. The other two patients, a Chinese man and his son, were earlier discharged from Cho Ray Hospital.

The man had boarded a China Southern Airlines flight from the United States to Vietnam and transited for two hours on January 15 through an airport in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in mainland China.

He arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC on January 16 and stayed at a hotel on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in the city’s downtown area.

He started coughing on January 27 and was hospitalized on January 31. He was placed in quarantine and tested positive for the flu-like virus.

People who came into close contact with the patient at the hotel have all passed the 14-day quarantine period and are reportedly in stable condition.

In related news, data released by the city’s Center for Disease Control showed that 32 cases with suspected infection have tested negative for the virus as of February 19, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper.

The number of people in close contact with the infected is 44 and all of them have completed the quarantine period without developing any symptoms of the disease.

Further, among 54 cases staying in concentrated isolation areas in the city, 36 passed the quarantine period while 18 others remain under observation.

As many as 2,961 people have self-isolated at home, with 2,792 of them completing the 14-day period and showing no symptoms.

Besides this, the municipal agencies are continuing to execute quarantine activities at Tan Son Nhat airport to quickly detect and handle suspect cases and identify people coming from virus-hit areas.

To date, Vietnam has had 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 of them have fully recovered. The remaining two, a three-month-old baby and a 50-year-old man, both residing in Vinh Phuc Province, are still under treatment.