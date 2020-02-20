Vietnam willing to share Covid-19 treatment experience: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi – PHOTO: NLD

HCMC – Vietnam will continue working with other countries to contain the spread of Covid-19 and is willing to share its experience with treatment options, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

At a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, part of the fifth Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease in Laos’ capital of Vientiane on February 19, Minh expressed his sympathy to China over losses caused by Covid-19.

He believed that China will soon control the epidemic and overcome the hardships it is facing, the local media reported.

Regarding Vietnam-China relations, Minh expected the two sides to maintain high-level visits, carry out activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, increase the effectiveness of their cooperation in all sectors and coordinate to effectively address border and territory issues.

He also asked China to ease the export of Vietnamese goods to the Chinese market, especially farm produce, to reduce Vietnam’s trade deficit with China.

In addition, both sides should cooperate to fully resolve issues affecting certain joint projects, including the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi.

As for maritime issues, Deputy PM Minh highlighted Vietnam’s stance of continuing to work with China and other countries to seek solutions to maintain peace, security and stability in the East Sea, while joining negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea, in line with international law.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi thanked Vietnam for supporting China in the fight against Covid-19 and hailed Vietnam’s epidemic prevention and control efforts.

He noted that China is willing to increase its imports of Vietnamese products and will actively coordinate with Vietnam to resolve problems affecting joint projects.