|A performance at the event (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
The three activities included a program to welcome Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and senior leaders to the 34th International Crafts Fair and the International Fair for Food and Fashion in India.
According to Pham Ngoc Tuan, Director of the Vietnam National Tuong Theater, the special tour to India was arranged by the Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau.
During the shows, traditional tuong masterpieces such as “Old man goes to the festival,” “Ho Nguyet Co turned fox” and “Five variables” impressed the Indian audiences.
Translated by Hoang Giang
- At 77, Vietnam Veteran Denis Arndt Finally Takes His Broadway Bow
- Danh Vo review – the extraordinary artefacts of a Vietnam escapee
- Zeshan B Comes To Beverly Arts Center June 22
- Vietnam wants more investment from India: leader
- The first world war in German art: Otto Dix's first-hand visions of horror
- Serendipity Arts Festival 2019: Goa’s culture party gets bigger
- Fine arts exhibition opens at Danang museum
- Women artists push gender boundaries in 'Facing India'
- ‘Humans were not centre stage’: how ancient cave art puts us in our place
- Inside India’s Hogwarts: magic schools hidden in plain sight