|
|Vietnam set to conduct economic census
|
|Saturday, Feb 29, 2020,17:44 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Vietnam sets up unit to manage Van Don economic zone after failed SEZ draft law
- Factbox: Major figures from China's 4th economic census
- At least five vocational schools of Vietnam set to meet G20 standards
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 23
- Alaska census workers can disregard ‘no trespassing’ signs
- China to soon revise 2018 GDP based on census results
- After verifying addresses, Census Bureau is hiring thousands
- International community supports Vietnam’s solutions to East Sea issue
- Party chief highlights importance of economic diplomatic works
- US defense secretary begins official visit to Vietnam