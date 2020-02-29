Vietnam set to conduct economic census

The Saigon Times Daily

Welders are at work at a factory in Vietnam. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to carry out a 2021 general economic census – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to implement a 2021 general economic census to gather information about producers, businesses and non-governmental organizations nationwide.

The economic census is aimed at evaluating the socioeconomic situation and growth trends in Vietnam, and helping make policies and plans for the country’s sustainable development, the local media reported.

The census will focus on collecting information about the identity of firms, labor and employment, incomes, executives, production costs, tax payments, research and development activities, tech applications, access to funding and power consumption, among others.

The prime minister also assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to develop solutions for the general economic census, to ensure the proper use of statistics from firms and utilization of technology.

The census is set to be conducted in two phases, with its preliminary results to be announced in December 2021. The official results will be released during the second quarter of 2022.