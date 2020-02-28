Vietnam reports 48 more suspected cases of coronavirus

The Saigon Times Daily

Health care officials visit a positive coronavirus patient under treatment at a medical center in Vinh Phuc Province on February 6. Vietnam reported 48 more suspected cases of coronavirus as of February 27 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – An additional 48 suspected cases of the new coronavirus have been placed in quarantine in Vietnam, sending the total to 79 as of 6 p.m. on February 27, according to the Health Ministry.

The data was collected and released by the ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operation Center.

These suspected cases are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at local hospitals. They include South Koreans and Chinese coming from virus-hit areas, Vietnamese returning from South Korea and China and those developing symptoms such as cough and fever.

According to the center, the suspected cases are on the rise. February 12 saw the highest number of suspected cases being recorded, at 97.

The capital city of Hanoi confirmed one more suspected case of coronavirus in Hoang Mai District. Meanwhile, it is monitoring 348 people from affected areas, including 47 South Koreans.

The Hanoi Police Hospital has isolated a total of 119 cases, with 29 of them completing the quarantine requirement, while 429 others are under quarantine at a military school in Son Tay Town.

In HCMC, 171 people are being quarantined at a field hospital in the outlying district of Cu Chi. Eight cases have been isolated at designated areas across the city’s districts, and 18 others remain in self-isolation.

Overall, the country has 4,939 people under quarantine, who came into close contact with infected persons or came from affected countries.

Vietnam has not reported new cases of infections over the past two weeks.

The country is still at risk, the Health Ministry said, urging the local authorities and residents to stay alert and ready to combat the spread of the virus, which causes a disease called Covid-19.