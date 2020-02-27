Vietnam-Japan festival postponed due to Covid-19

Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien (R) meets with special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe in Hanoi on February 24 – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

HCMC – The seventh Vietnam-Japan Festival has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation, special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe announced early this week.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in HCMC on February 22-23, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

At a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Takebe said Japan will work closely with Vietnam to organize the festival at a more appropriate date, which shall be mid-year or year-end, depending on the situation. The rescheduled festival will be held on a larger scale.

He spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts in dealing with Covid-19 and hoped the country’s tourism will rapidly recover after the epidemic.

Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien said he agrees on the cancellation to ensure safety for the community. According to Thien, the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance’s recent visits to Vietnam have demonstrated the thriving relationships between Vietnam and Japan in multiple fields, particularly culture, sports and tourism.

Thien thanked Hokkaido Prefecture for successfully organizing the first Vietnamese Festival in Sapporo last year and confirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will collaborate with the Hokkaido authorities to organize the second Vietnamese Festival in Sapporo in September 2020.