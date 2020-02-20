|
|Vietnam, EU discuss protection and promotion of human rights
|
|Thursday, Feb 20, 2020,19:05 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- The Guardian view on abortion: protecting a human right
- Google reckons with an increasingly activist workforce amid accusations of union busting and facilitating human rights abuses
- Vietnam participates in promoting and guaranteeing human rights at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly
- Human rights must be central to diplomacy
- U.S. congressional study calls for human rights sanctions on China
- US report on human rights: Ján Kuciak, Henry Acorda and Trinh Xuan Thanh mentioned
- Nasrin Sotoudeh and director Jafar Panahi share top human rights prize
- Human rights are not solely an ‘internal matter’
- Top ex-official slams Google over human rights, China project
- On brink of trade deal, Rubio says U.S. should sanction China over human rights abuses