Vietnam, EU discuss protection and promotion of human rights

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – Vietnam and the European Union held a human rights dialogue in Hanoi on February 19, during which both sides outlined their commitments to the protection and promotion of human rights and to overcoming challenges in this area for the betterment of their peoples and societies.

The Vietnam and EU delegations shared their respective approaches, efforts and achievements in protecting and promoting human rights, according to the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam.

The EU spoke highly of Vietnam’s progress, particularly the robust social-economic development, the recent adoption of the revised Labor Code, the measures to effectively implement the newly ratified International Labor Organization Convention 98, and the steps taken towards ratification of Conventions 105 and 87.

The two delegations also exchanged views and concerns on the rule of law, the promotion of economic, social, cultural rights, labor rights, land rights, and rights of vulnerable groups.

The discussion also covered human rights issues at multilateral forums and the possibilities of cooperation in this area, including the fulfillment of international human rights commitments.

Through productive and constructive discussion, both sides highlighted the importance of continued cooperation and dialogue in this field, including through the annual rounds of the Vietnam-EU Human Rights Dialogue, contributing to the flourishing bilateral partnership for the best interests of their peoples.