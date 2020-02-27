Vietnam-China border markets reopened

By Lan Nhi

People pull cargo carts through Hoanh Mo border gate in Binh Lieu District of Quang Ninh Province. Some border markets in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh and China’s Guangxi have resumed regular trade – PHOTO: QUANGNINH.GOV.VN

HANOI – Some border markets in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh and China’s Guangxi have resumed regular trade after being shut down for nearly a month due to concerns about the new coronavirus, officials said.

Border trading activities restarted on February 25 at markets in Hai Yen Ward, Mong Cai City in Quang Ninh Province and the Chinese city of Dongxing in Guangxi following negotiations between authorities of the two countries, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement on February 26.

Besides this, the time needed to receive customs declarations and supporting documentation will be extended by an hour and a half to 4:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m. (Beijing time) daily.

Vietnamese goods exporters with commercial contracts for their products can apply for customs clearance. Products such as farm produce, seafood, cashew and cassava powder will be prioritized, according to the competent agencies of the two nations.

Over US$200 million worth of goods is expected to be ready for customs clearance on February 26.

After 25 days of closure, border markets and crossings linking the two countries have been revitalized.

Earlier, the Bingzsiengz Si Foreign Trade and Economic Committee of China announced the closure of trading activities at border markets in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which causes a disease called Covid-19.

In related news, the Industry and Trade Ministry recently proposed the Transport and Finance ministries jointly review all taxes and fees and work out measures to reduce transport costs, including BOT tollgate fees and the prices of berth and warehousing services to support businesses affected by the Covid-19.

The Transport Ministry earlier requested transport operators and shipping lines to lower transport and logistics costs for virus-hit firms.