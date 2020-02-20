Vietnam attends UN social development commission session

At a vocational training class for persons with disabilities in Kon Tum province (Source: VNA)

Hung represented Vietnam at the 58th session of the commission held in New York from February 10-19 under the theme “Affordable housing and social protection systems for all to address homelessness”.

He shared that Vietnam has social protection policies for people of all age groups, including care centres for the elderly, orphans and people with disabilities, the “shelter house” model for women and children who are victims of domestic violence, and the “peaceful house” model for victims of human trafficking.

The Vietnamese representative also spoke of Vietnam’s efforts to cope with climate change as floods, droughts and forest fires can result in homelessness.

During the session, representatives from other countries also shared their experience in addressing the issue, including loans to buy affordable houses for low-income earners, housing programmes for the poorest families, temporary accommodation in emergency situations, and national strategies to manage and reduce disaster risks.