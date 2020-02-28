Vietnam Airlines significantly hit by Covid-19 outbreak

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft gains altitude. The Covid-19 outbreak has significantly affected national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines – PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES

HCMC – The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has severely hurt national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, with 40% of its aircraft lying idle, senior executives’ salaries being cut by 40% and some representative offices being closed, stated the carrier’s general director, Duong Tri Thanh.

At a meeting on February 28 of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises on the impact of the deadly virus on local production and business activities, Thanh said this was an unprecedented situation for the aviation sector and is getting worse, Dan Tri news site reported.

Flights to China have been suspended. Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan, where the virus is raging, are Vietnam Airlines’ most important markets in northeast Asia.

The airline has also faced multiple difficulties in operating flights to Europe.

On February 24, the air carrier repatriated most of its staff in South Korea. The number of employees working at its representative office in this country has been kept to a minimum.

Vietnam Airlines has reduced the frequency of its daily flights to Seoul and Busan from six to four and used Airbus 321 aircraft instead of Boeing 787s and Airbus 350s.

Thanh pointed out that the epidemic has pulled back the growth of the local aviation sector by three to four years.

The airline had worked with a European partner to lease 10 aircraft, but the partner last week canceled the deal as the number of air passengers in Europe has also fallen due to the outbreak in Europe, Thanh noted.

The air carrier has asked its foreign pilots to take time off without pay for two weeks.

Besides senior executives who have been subject to a 40% salary reduction, other leaders of the airline will see their salaries drop by 20%-30%. In addition, the carrier has plans to let their staff take time off on rotation to reduce its operating costs.