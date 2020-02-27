Vietnam Airlines puts promo tickets on offer

The Saigon Times Daily

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft is seen taking off. Vietnam Airlines has launched two promotional programs for its domestic flights and international flights – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Vietnam Airlines has launched two promotional programs for its domestic flights from February 29 to March 6 and for some international services on February 29 to attract more passengers.

The national flag carrier is offering promotional tickets at VND199,000 each, exclusive of taxes and fees, for its domestic flights with departures between September 4 and December 26, VietnamPlus news site reported.

Meanwhile, international flights with promotional tickets to Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and Japan sold on February 29 alone are scheduled to depart from September 4 to December 10.