|
|Vietnam Airlines flies back Chinese citizens
|
|Sunday, Feb 16, 2020,19:24 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Vietnam Airlines and ST Engineering Aerospace team up for aircraft maintenance service
- Vietnam Airlines delays more flights due to Storm Mitag
- Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules due to storm Mitag
- Vietnam Airlines operates Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on HCMC-Seoul route
- Vietnam Airlines inaugurates four-star lounge at Danang airport
- Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedule due to typhoon Mitag
- Vietnam Airlines Classic - Hanoi Concert 2019 set for October
- Vietnam Airlines to open Vinh – Vientiane route
- Vietnam Airlines launches Incheon - Da Nang route
- Vietnam Airlines to open Nha Trang-Moscow direct flight