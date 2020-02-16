Vietnam Airlines flies back Chinese citizens

The Saigon Times Daily

Vietnam Airlines aircraft are parked at an airport in Vietnam. Vietnam Airlines on Saturday conducted three flights to take back Chinese citizens to their country – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – Vietnam Airlines on Saturday conducted three flights to take back Chinese citizens to their country as part of a broader plan to operate a dozen flights to repatriate more than 1,000 Chinese citizens who have got stuck in Vietnam.

One of the three flights departed from HCMC, one from Hanoi and one from Nha Trang, according to local news reports.

The local media quoted the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that at the request of Chinese nationals in Vietnam, the national flag air carrier operated one flight from HCMC to Guangzhou, one flight from Hanoi to Guangzhou and one flight from Nha Trang to Chengdu.

In the process of operating these flights, the airline took all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the passengers and the flight crew.

Vietnamese authorities are also proactively considering licensing Chinese aircraft to fly to Vietnam to bring back Chinese citizens upon request.