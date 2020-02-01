Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific suspend flights to China, Taiwan and Hong Kong

In the latest press release made today, the airlines said that the move is in response to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s (CAAV) instructions for airlines to proactively adjust their flight schedules and suspended all flights from coronavirus-affected areas to Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines (VNA) and Jetstar Pacific will keep a close eye on the developments of the epidemic and work closely with relevant agencies to make further steps to better serve passengers in the current vicissitudes.

VNA also plans to suspend flights from Vietnam to Beijing, Shanghai, Quangzhou, and Shenzhen from February 4; to Chengdu from February 5; and to Macau from February 6. Hanoi-Hong Kong flights will also be suspended from next week. The national carrier will decrease the frequency of the Ho Chi Minh City-Hong Kong flights from 10 to seven a week.

Meanwhile, Jetstar Pacific will also suspend Hanoi-Hong Kong flights from February 6, Hanoi-Quangzhou flights from February 9, and Ho Chi Minh City-Quangzhou flights from February 12.

Vietjet already announced plans to suspend all of its flights to China. The suspension was made effective from February 1.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, as of 6 pm February 1, the epidemic was reported in 27 countries with the total number of infections reaching 12,022, including over 11,860 in China. The deadly virus killed 259 people, all of whom are in China.

162 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected outside of China, in Thailand (19 cases), Australia (12 cases), Singapore (16 cases), the US (7 cases), Japan (17 cases), Malaysia (8 cases), South Korea (12 cases), France (6 cases), Vietnam (6 cases), Cambodia (1 case), Canada (4 cases), Germany (7 cases), Nepal (1 case), Sri Lanka (1 case), the UAE (4 cases), Finland (1 case), Hong Kong (13 cases), Macau (7 cases), Taiwan (10 cases), India (1 case), Sweden (1 case), Spain (1 case), Italy (2 cases), the UK (2 cases), Russia (2 cases), and the Philippines (1 case).

