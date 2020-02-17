Việt Nam’s logistics wins in US-China trade war

A view of a building in the heart of Hà Nôi by Hoàn Kiếm Lake. Việt Nam is among the three logistic markets with most potential in the globe. — Photo vtc.vn HÀ NỘI — Falling one place to 11th in the global index of emerging logistics markets, Việt Nam was still seen as a clear winner in the US-China trade war. According to the recently released 2020 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index, with an overall score of 5.52 out of 10, Việt Nam fell behind several Southeast Asian peers, including Indonesia (4th), Malaysia (5th) and Thailand (9th). As the world’s leading logistics company, Agility, ranked 50 countries by factors that make them attractive to logistics providers, freight forwarders, shipping lines, air cargo carriers and distributors. The three factors considered in the ranking were: domestic logistics opportunities, international logistics opportunities and business fundamentals. At the same time, China remains the world’s leading emerging logistics market, followed by India and UAE. Slipping one place, the report stated that Việt Nam performed well in international opportunities, ranking fourth globally, while it stood 21st in domestic logistics opportunities and 20th in business fundamentals, which includes regulatory environment, credit and debt dynamics, contract enforcement,… Read full this story

