Việt Nam, Iraq friendly match cancelled because of coronavirus

HÀ NỘI — The friendly match between Việt Nam and Iraq has been cancelled due to ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed.

The move comes following the Iraq Football Association suggested cancelling the match scheduled for March 26 at Bình Dương Stadium because of fears relating to the COVID-19 epidemic and the VFF accepted the withdrawal of the Iraq team.

The friendly match is part of Việt Nam’s preparations for their upcoming match against Malaysia in the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup on March 31.

Việt Nam are currently at the top of their group in the World Cup qualifiers, followed by Malaysia, Thailand, UAE and Indonesia.

“The VFF informed head coach Park Hang-seo about its decision of not holding the friendly match with Iraq. The VFF will have a solution to ensure the preparation for Việt Nam ahead the fixture with Malaysia,” said Lê Hoài Anh, general secretary of the VFF.

Việt Nam team will convene on March 21 in the south of the country in order to climatise the players with warmer weather conditions ahead of their crucial game against Malaysia. — VNS