Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

An aerial photo shows Cai Rong Port in Van Don District, Quang Ninh Province. Van Don has been approved to develop into an entertainment hub with a casino – PHOTO: VGP

HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved Van Don District in the northern province of Quang Ninh as a multisectoral sea economic zone and entertainment hub that will include a casino.

The Government leader has approved a comprehensive plan on the Van Don economic zone's development until 2040.

Accordingly, the district will also be a high-end sea and island tourism area and a green, modern and smart urban area with an important position in the nation's security and defense strategy.

By 2030, Van Don is forecast to have a population of some 140,000-200,000 and will need some 5,500 hectares of land to build functional areas.

By 2040, its population may rise to 300,000-500,000 and the land area needed will be 12,050 hectares.

The prime minister has also assigned the Quang Ninh government to coordinate with the Ministry…

