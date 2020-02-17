Two more patients in Vietnam test negative for coronavirus

A quarantine area for coronavirus patients and those suspected of being infected with the virus at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Two more patients in Vietnam have tested negative for the virus – PHOTO: SGGP

HCMC – A Vietnamese American man in HCMC and a three-month-old baby in Vinh Phuc Province have tested negative for the new coronavirus after getting infected weeks earlier.

T.K.H., 73, is confirmed to have recovered from the disease after testing negative for the virus five times. However, he needs to undergo further tests to ensure that all his samples are negative before he can be discharged from hospital, according to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

This is the oldest coronavirus patient in Vietnam and the third case reported in HCMC.

The man had boarded a China Southern Airlines flight from the United States to Vietnam on January 14 and transited for two hours on January 15 through an airport in Wuhan.

He arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC on January 16 and stayed at a hotel on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in the city’s downtown area.

He started coughing on January 27 and was hospitalized on January 31.

According to the HCMC Health Department, 24 people suspected of being infected with the virus are being quarantined at a field hospital in Cu Chi District. In addition, 23 others are being monitored in quarantine areas and 837 people at home.

None of them show signs of being infected with the virus.

In related news, the three-month-old baby, who is being treated at the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, has also tested negative for the coronavirus for the first time.

Due to her young age, medical staff have regularly sought second opinions and made reports on her condition to the Ministry of Health. As her health is improving, she may be released from hospital soon, according to Nguyen Van Lam, director of the Center for Pediatric Tropical Diseases, under the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital.

The infant was taken by her mother to the house of her grandmother on January 28 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, and contracted the virus from her grandmother, who was the tenth confirmed case in Vietnam.

Her mother was also sampled for testing but was not diagnosed with the coronavirus.