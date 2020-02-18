Two more COVID-19 patients discharged from Hanoi hospital

The two patients and doctors of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)

The man, 29, is among the eight workers of Japanese-invested Nihon Plast Co., Ltd, who were sent to China’s Wuhan city for training for two months and a half and came back on January 17.

He developed symptoms of sore throat and cough on January 21 and was confirmed positive for the new coronavirus on January 26.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old woman got the virus from another patient.

She showed symptoms of fever, headache and body aches on January 30 and turned up positive in two tests on February 12 and 15.

The National Hospital of Tropical Diseases received a total of five patients from Vinh Phuc province and all have been cured and discharged so far. Three of them were released from the hospital on February 10.

Health experts said although there is no vaccine for the new virus, Vietnam has enough capacity and experience to treat COVID-19 patients.

So far, Vietnam has reported 16 cases of the virus, including 11 from Vinh Phuc province. The four patients being treated at the Quang Ha Area General Clinic in Vinh Phuc are also expected to be discharged on February 18.

As from February 13, there have been no new cases in Vietnam.