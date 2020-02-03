Truong Chinh, the late Party General Secretary, was an excellent student of President Ho Chi Minh, an undaunted communist, a talented organiser and a great political theorist and culturist who had made significant contributions to the Vietnam ‘s revolution, stressed a seminar in Hanoi on February 6.

In celebrating Mr Truong Chinh’s 100th birthday (February 9, 1907 – February 9, 2007), the Ho Chi Minh National Politics Institute held a seminar entitled “Truong Chinh – an excellent leader of Vietnam ‘s revolution” with the participation of Party senior officials, researchers and representatives of his family from Nam Dinh, homeland of the late leader.

Joining the patriotic movement from 1925, Mr Truong Chinh was one of the first members of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He had always shown a consistent and undaunted political stance in the role of a key leader of the Party and State regardless of the difficulties and challenges in the revolutionary struggle for national independence and defence, said the speeches presented at the seminar.

He was elected Party General Secretary three times. At the turning points of the revolutionary cause, he proved to be not only a clear-sighted strategist but also a talented organiser who played a part in leading the entire Party and people to gain victories in the struggle for national liberation and construction. In addition, he formulated significant theoretical works. The achievements of the revolution was partially attributed to his thoughts and direction in carrying out uprising and people’s war, building a united front and strengthening the Party.

The participants also highlighted his great virtues which of great value for the later generations to follow.

Many activities are also being held to mark the leader’s birthday in respect of his great devotions to the nation.

Source: Nhandan