Travelers from S.Korea asked to make health declarations

The Saigon Times Daily

Air passengers submit their health declarations. The Ministry of Health has asked all arriving travelers from South Korea to complete health declaration forms – PHOTO: SGGP

HCMC – The Ministry of Health has decided to require all arriving travelers from South Korea to make health declarations.

At a meeting of the national steering committee for Covid- 19 prevention and control today, February 24, a representative of the ministry said it had written to municipal and provincial governments to announce the decision, the local media reported.

Health quarantine staff have been asked to instruct arriving passengers from South Korea to fill in health declaration forms before going through immigration.

For tourists showing symptoms like coughing, fever and shortness of breath, quarantine staff will immediately take quarantine measures as regulated, including isolating them and reporting to the competent agencies.

Also, the ministry told international health quarantine centers, preventive health centers and centers for disease control to print and deliver sufficient health declaration forms.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long confirmed that Vietnam is capable of conducting tests for people suspected of being infected with the virus as the World Health Organization (WHO) has provided the country with 10,000 test kits.

Vietnam currently has three units meeting the standards of the WHO to perform the coronavirus tests: the Pasteur Institutes in HCMC and Nha Trang and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi.

These units have also cooperated with the WHO to transfer technology, organize training courses and provide equipment to 22 testing centers.

According to the Ministry of Health’s requirements, people with symptoms must undergo the necessary tests in at least two testing centers to ensure the effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control measures, Long added.

On February 23, the Hanoi and HCMC Departments of Health proposed requiring all arriving Vietnamese and foreign passengers from South Korea’s Covid-19 stricken areas to make health declarations and be quarantined for 14 days.

Many flights between Vietnam and South Korea’s Daegu City have been suspended amid the spread of the virus.

In related news, the Danang government has decided to impose a 14-day quarantine on 80 arriving passengers from Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak in South Korea. They consist of 22 South Korean tourists and 58 Vietnamese students and workers, said Pham Truc Lam, deputy director of the municipal Center for Disease Control.

The decision was made by the municipal government while waiting for the Government’s directive to ensure the safety and well-being of local residents. The city will pay all fees during the quarantine period.

Vietnamese passengers are being quarantined at Dong Nghe reservist training center in Hoa Khuong Commune of Hoa Vang District, while the South Korean tourists are being isolated at a hotel in Danang, according to the local media reports.

The plane landed at a cordoned off area, making it convenient for passengers to travel to quarantine areas. Medical staff at the Danang Center for Disease Control instructed the passengers and crew to wear protective gear, fill in health declaration forms and undergo body temperature checks on board the plane.

One Vietnamese passenger, who was found with a fever, was later taken to the Danang Lung Hospital for isolation and testing.

Drivers of three coaches used to transport the passengers to quarantine areas also wore face masks and protective gear.

In addition, the plane, staircases and coaches were disinfected, Lam added.

The Danang Lung Hospital today received three local residents, who had earlier come in close contact with Chinese and South Korean tourists, for isolation.

On February 23, the Danang Center for Disease Control monitored 42 flights and two cruise ships with a total of more than 3,100 people on board, asking 954 people to report their health conditions.