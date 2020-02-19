Trade Ministry advises limiting goods transportation to northern border

A container truck transporting farm produce passes Huu Nghi international border gate. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked local authorities to review production activities and advised firms and traders to limit their goods transportation to the country’s border with China – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Some border gates in the northern province of Lang Son have resumed their operations, leading to increased transport flows of farm produce to the province and prompting the Ministry of Industry and Trade to request local authorities to review production and advise firms and traders to limit their goods transportation to the border for the time being.

According to the ministry, as of February 17, 171 container trucks full of farm produce, electronics, hand sanitizers and face masks passed the Huu Nghi international border gate in Lang Son, while the border gate saw the buildup of 338 trucks carrying containers of farm produce and electronic parts.

Lang Son Province has a number of trucks still waiting for export procedures, including 10 at the Coc Nam border gate and four at the Chi Ma border gate.

In Lao Cai Province, the number of container trucks crossing Kim Thanh international border gate No. 2 amounted to 239, with 56 carrying goods for export and 150 transporting goods for import, Motthegioi news site reported.

At present, over 200 container trucks of fruit are stuck at the border, according to the ministry’s report.

Given the large backlog at the border gates, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on February 18 sent an urgent dispatch to the authorities of provinces and cities, asking them to review production activities to gain control over farm produce exports through the northern border.

Minister Anh said that the Covid-19 outbreak has taken a heavy toll on the country’s economy in general and production, trade and export activities in particular.

Despite various measures being adopted to switch to exports through formal channels to China, the exchange of some agricultural products, mainly fruits, at border markets is still a prevalent export practice.

The ministry has been directing import-export management offices in many localities to prioritize the issuance of certificates of origin for batches being exported through formal channels, Anh said.

The volume of farm produce being transported to the northern border for outbound shipment is rising. Though most of these agricultural products are likely to be shipped overseas, progress will be slower than usual as the multiple steps of infection prevention take time.