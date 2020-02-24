Ben Thanh market in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The tourism market is expected to recover this summer after the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tours to popular destinations at home and abroad such as southwestern and northern provinces, Thailand, Bali (Indonesia), the Maldives, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan and European countries have been reserved.

Deputy general director of the low-cost airline Vietjet Air Nguyen Thanh Son said communications is important to promote tourism programmes at home and abroad.

Head of the sale and marketing department at Vietnam Airlines Nguyen Dang Cuong said along with raising public awareness of COVID-19 prevention, promoting tourism is one of the solutions to support the sector’s recovery in the coming time.

The national flag carrier will carry out online registration for tourism promotion programmes for businesses, he said, adding that the airline will coordinate with enterprises to build a maximum discount of 50 percent, depending on the needs of travellers.

Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.

The number showed a year-on-year rise of 16.2 percent. Tourists from Asia made up 79.9 percent of the total, up 19.1 percent, Europe up 6.4 percent, America up 7.7 percent, and Africa 12.2 percent.

In 2019, Vietnam was honoured with global prestigious prizes such as the World Golf Awards, the World Travel Awards, and Asia’s Best Destination.

Vietnam’s tourism competitiveness has continuously improved, standing 63th among 140 economies in the World Economic Forum rankings./.