Thirsty land

By Son Nguyen

The time is ripe for radical change, as the Mekong Delta region, the country’s biggest rice basket, is feeling the impact of climate change, with the worst-ever drought looming large and thus making salinity intrusion worse. Policymakers, scientists and experts point out – as covered in local media these days – there is no way to quench the thirst for freshwater in the delta, which is suffering from huge damages in various aspects.

Damages have been rapidly spreading in the Mekong Delta, as rice fields wither in the severe drought, which also hit the people’s livelihoods hard.

As of February 10, drought combined with salinity intrusion had destroyed some 29,700 hectares of rice in the Mekong Delta. It is feared if the drought intensity continues, the region would see 332,000 hectares of rice and 136,000 hectares of orchards heavily damaged, according to the news site chinhphu.vn. In financial terms, that may amount to trillions of Vietnam dong.

In Ca Mau Province alone, over 16,500 hectares of rice has withered, according to Lao Dong. And the damages are not limited to crop failures. The newspaper warns that over 40,000 hectares of mangrove forest is vulnerable to fire, with a highly critical level-4 alarm already issued. “All are like on a sizzling pan,” says Lao Dong.

The paper says the huge losses for fish farms are also imminent. The drought has caused the concentration of salt in fish farms to rise, which will strongly reduce output in over 9,000 hectares in Bac Lieu, 24,000 hectares in Ca Mau, and over 4,000 hectares in Soc Trang Province.

The severity of drought has exceeded that in 2016, when the salinity intrusion and shortage of freshwater was claimed to be a record, according to Kinhtedothi.vn. “This year’s drought is even worse than in 2016. Drought and salinity intrusion this year is probably unprecedented,” says the paper, citing a farmer in Ca Mau Province’s Tran Van Thoi District.

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research says that the water flow from upstream the Mekong River to the Mekong Delta in this 2019-2020 dry season is feared to dwindle to the record low, and therefore, salinity intrusion is highly critical, according to Nguoi Lao Dong.

The institute warns that salinity will thrush deeper inland in the coming days, with salt content as high as 0.4%, or 4 grams of salt per liter, Tuoi Tre reports. Worse still, the institute warns that the pace of salinity intrusion has been accelerating. As of February 10, “salinity intruded 56km inland in the Co Chien River, or 14km farther afield compared to one week earlier, while on the Hau River, the intrusion was 65km, or 30km farther inland after just one week,” chinhphu.vn quotes the institute’s report.

Nguyen Huu Thien, an expert on ecology in the Mekong Delta, explains in Kinhtedothi.vn that low rainfalls across the entire Mekong River basin since early 2019 as caused by the El Nino phenomenon has resulted in the severe drought this dry season.

Meanwhile, Luong Huy Khanh, head of the Irrigation Division of An Giang Province, says in Nguoi Lao Dong that the water flow upstream the Mekong River is currently 20% to 50% lower than in previous years, and therefore, drought and salinity intrusion will be harsher and deeper.

Numerous solutions have been hashed out to help residents in the Mekong Delta cope with the natural disaster.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, citing Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung at a recent conference on how to mitigate the drought impact in the Mekong Delta, calls on localities in the Delta to take urgent measures to ensure sufficient freshwater for the people, according to Tintuc.vn under the Vietnam News Agency.

At the conference, Deputy PM Dung suggested localities drill more water wells to increase freshwater supply for residents, and mobilize tank trucks to residents living in remote residential quarters.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a report sent to the Government last Thursday, noted that as many as 80,000 families in six Mekong Delta provinces – Ben Tre, Soc Trang, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Bac Lieu and Long An – are facing severe shortages of freshwater, Thanh Nien reports. Some of these localities have therefore mobilized military vessels to transport freshwater to those in need.

Meanwhile, the news site Kinhtedothi.vn says as many as 82,000 families have suffered freshwater shortages, and the number is poised to double to 158,000 families at the peak of the dry season.

Such solutions, however, are just temporary in the face of weather extremes, and experts say the right approach for the Mekong Delta region given climate change is to have adaptation solutions.

Highlighting non-structural measures alongside structural ones, Tran Huu Hiep, an economist in the Mekong Delta, suggests in an article authored by himself in Chinhphu.vn that farming in the Mekong Delta needs to undergo three major changes, namely change of the timeline of crop and fish farming to avoid salinity intrusion and drought, change to new breeds of plants and animals, and change to the structure of crops, shifting away more vigorously from rice.

“Both internal and external causes have made drought and salinity intrusion more severe… with the cycles of disasters including flooding and drought to become abnormal, requiring (us) to be more proactive in taking adaptation measures,” the economist notes.

Seconding the viewpoint, expert Nguyen Huu Thien lays emphasis on Government Resolution 120 on adaptation to climate change in the Mekong Delta, saying that the area under rice cultivation in the delta needs to be reduced and “the top priority is to follow the rules of nature in the course of development, without making harsh, coercive interventions into nature,” says Kinhtedothi.vn.

Adaptation, according to Tuoi Tre, requires all stakeholders to review, update and adjust development plans for each and all localities in the Mekong Delta region, especially in farming, irrigation and transport to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“The historic drought and salinity intrusion for this year should be seen as ‘a reagent’ to assert a mindset of adaptation based on both science and reality,” says economist Tran Huu Hiep in Chinhphu.vn.

The Mekong Delta is thirsty for freshwater, and there will be no sustainable way for quenching the thirst if policies on adaptation are not properly adopted. It is high time for radical change in a thirsty land long seen as the rice basket of the country, in the face of climate change.