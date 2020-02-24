Thaco exports Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand

The Saigon Times Daily

Kia Grand Carnival passenger cars are seen at a port. Thaco on February 23 dispatched its first shipment of 40 Kia Grand Carnival passenger cars to Thailand – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Truong Hai Auto Corporation, or Thaco, today, February 23, sent its first shipment of 40 Kia Grand Carnival passenger cars to Thailand as part of its plan to export over 1,600 vehicles of all types to overseas markets this year.

Coming with 2.2L engines, the cars were assembled at Thaco’s factory at the Thaco Chu Lai Industrial Park in Quang Nam Province, the local media reported.

The firm’s import partner is Yontrakit Kia Motor Co., Ltd, headquartered in Bangkok, which acts as the authorized distributor of Kia vehicles in Thailand.

With a localization rate of 40%, the Kia Grand Carnival cars meet requirements related to the regional value content and thereby enjoy import-export tariffs of 0%, in line with the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.

In 2020, Thaco is set to ship 480 Kia Grand Carnival passenger cars to Thailand, aside from ramping up its shipment of Kia passenger vehicles of all types to Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and the Philippines.