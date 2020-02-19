|
|Tay Ninh to renovate 22 relic sites
|
|Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020,15:58 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- 22 building sites closed for safety failings
- Approval for homes tied up at site of Dundee rope factory
- London couple spent £3.5m renovating a chateau and now rent it for £25k a week
- Offices, a hotel or flats: three early options outlined for Dundee Waterfront site
- Four killed and dozens injured in fire at Tokyo building site
- Site of former Armagh hotel is sold for £22k
- North Korea appears to be dismantling satellite launch site
- North Korea’s Nuclear Test Site Remains 'Fully Operational’, US Watchdog Claims
- Belfast brothel charge man also accused of building site extortion
- Fate of Belfast centre buildings on former Royal Exchange site to be decided