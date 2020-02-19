Tay Ninh to renovate 22 relic sites

The Saigon Times Daily

Binh Thanh Ancient Tower in Trang Bang District, Tay Ninh Province, which is over 1,000 years old, will be renovated this year – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The southern province of Tay Ninh has plans to renovate 22 relic sites with a total cost of over VND440 billion (about US$19 million) this year.

Some of them have been severely deteriorated, such as Bau Rong Military Base, Trang Bang Revolutionary Youth Base, An Thoi Tunnel, Rach Tram relic site, Binh Thanh Ancient Tower, Hiep Ninh Communal House, and the temple and tomb of Huynh Cong Thang.

Funds for the project will come from the provincial budget and private sources, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Nguyen Hong Thanh, director of Tay Ninh Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the renovation will contribute to educating the youth about traditional culture, patriotism and revolutionary traditions, and attracting more tourists to the province.

In the 2021-2025 period, the province will continue to renovate 23 other relic sites such as the memorial dedicated to war martyr Duong Minh Chau, Loi Thuan Tunnel, and Rung Nhum Military Base. After renovation, these relic sites will be open to the public.

The province is currently home to 90 relic sites, including one of special national value, 25 national relics and 64 provincial sites.