The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has recently decided to temporarily halt the export of rice in 2007 despite the increased price of rice on international market.

The decision is aimed at ensuring domestic food security.

To date, the volume of rice exports signed in 2007 has reached 4 million tons, equivalent to previous years in terms of quantity and up by 13% against 2006 in terms of value.

If the rice exports continue, this could affect domestic food reserves. According to the decision, no more new contracts for rice exports in 2007 will be signed; instead, deals for 2008 rice sales can be negotiated.

It is estimated that there are still over 1 million tons of rice being arranged for export, yet this amount will be stored to further guarantee food security in 2007. Storm No 2 brought huge losses to central provinces , destroying over 60 ha of rice.

The stopping of rice exports is also seen as a necessary measure to cope with possible bad situations brought by natural disasters between now and the end of the year.

Source: HNNet

Translated by Thu Nguyen