Spring exhibition at The Factory

The Saigon Times Daily

Oanh Phi Phi (R) is one of the artists joining the Spring Galeria 2020 exhibition – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – An exhibition with the theme of “Spring and Love” is taking place at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre in District 2, HCMC.

The Spring Galeria 2020 exhibition showcases works in different media by artists who have previously worked with the center, including Ha Ninh Pham, Ngoc Nau, Oanh Phi Phi, Tammy Nguyen, Phan Thao Nguyen, and Tran Minh Duc.

Coming from different generations and backgrounds, each of the artists represents a segment of the artistic dynamism Vietnam has to offer, recognized for their diverse exploration of materials and subject matters.

Highlights of the exhibition include small-scale lacquer works by Oanh Phi Phi, part of Phan Thao Nguyen’s award-winning series “Siesta Children”, Ha Ninh Pham’s on-going project “My Land”, and Tammy Nguyen’s re-telling of ancient tales “The Gazing Pool of Who and I”.

The artworks lead viewers to encounters between reality and imagination, daily life and fantasticality, past and future.

All works are available for sale. The exhibition runs until April 10.