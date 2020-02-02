South Korean man dies on Seoul-Hanoi flight

The man started to show “health issues” two hours after the VN415 flight took off at 4:05 p.m. Hanoi time Saturday from the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, the representative said without specifying what the symptoms were. The flight took five hours.
A volunteer doctor on the flight performed CPR and used a cardiac device on the man for 30 minutes, but these proved futile.
The cause of death has not been ascertained at this point. The man did not show any health issues during check in procedures at Incheon airport.
Upon arrival at Noi Bai International Airport, his body was transferred to concerned authorities, and the aircraft sterilized, the representative said.
