Some provinces to announce end of Covid-19

The Saigon Times Daily

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs a regular Government meeting on February 17. Khanh Hoa is eligible to declare itself free of the Covid-19, while Thanh Hoa is speeding up procedures to announce the end of the coronavirus, stated Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – The south-central province of Khanh Hoa is eligible to declare itself free of the Covid-19, while the north-central province of Thanh Hoa is speeding up procedures to announce the end of the coronavirus, stated Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen.

Speaking at a regular Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 17, Tuyen noted that the meeting of the National Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Fighting on the morning of February 17 centered on a plan to announce the end of the coronavirus in some localities.

The committee has instructed the localities to conduct procedures for the declaration, the local media reported, citing Tuyen.

There have been no new cases of the Covid-19 in Khanh Hoa Province over the past 30 days, proving it is eligible to announce being free of the virus, Tuyen remarked.

Meanwhile, Thanh Hoa Province will be eligible within the next five days to declare it is free of the virus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, he added.

Vietnam has yet to face any coronavirus infections among its medical workers and the country has seen some success in treating coronavirus-infected patients.

Among a total of 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vietnam, including three in HCMC, one in Khanh Hoa, one in Thanh Hoa and 11 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, seven patients have been discharged from hospital, while the remaining nine patients are undergoing treatment, showing multiple positive signs.

Addressing the meeting, PM Phuc lauded the health authorities and the competent agencies and localities for their efforts in the prevention and control of the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus as well as in the treatment of patients infected with Covid-19 and in bringing home Vietnamese citizens.

The prime minister also stated that Vietnam’s business climate and living environment are safe for residents, international tourists and foreign investors.