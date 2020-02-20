Silver Spirit cruise ship with nearly 200 European tourists visits Đà Nẵng

The luxury Silver Spirit cruise ship with nearly 200 passengers from European countries docks at Đà Nẵng City’s Tiên Sa Port on Tuesday. — Photo infonet.vietnamnet.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG — The luxury Silver Spirit cruise ship docked at Chân Mây Port in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế on Wednesday afternoon, after its 199 passengers from European countries had spent two days in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Tuesday.

All passengers onboard had their body temperature checked as the cruise ship docked at Đà Nẵng City’s Tiên Sa Port on Tuesday, Nguyễn Xuân Bình, deputy director of Đà Nẵng Tourism Department, said on Wednesday.

No cases of fever or signs of health problems were recorded, he said.

Amid COVID-19 fears and risks of tourism slump, Đà Nẵng remains a safe destination for foreign travellers, including those from European countries, according to the city’s tourism department.

According to initial statistics, the number of tourists visiting the city is estimated at nearly 1.3 million in the first quarter of this year.

Of which, international visitors are estimated at more than 700,000, and 520,000 domestic tourists.

The Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism has collaborated with localities and tourism enterprises to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections and ensure safety for tourists.

The tourism administration’s director general Nguyễn Trùng Khánh affirmed that during the epidemic, the tourism sector always maintains its responsibility for the community and considers tourists’ safety its top priority. — VNS