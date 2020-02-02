Seventh Vietnam coronavirus case is Vietnamese American citizen

By Staff writers

Doctors in protective gears walk to an isolated section at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital on January 30 where two Chinese nationals are being treated. The novel coronavirus outbreak is forecast to prompt a slowdown on the Vietnamese economy if it is not brought under control quickly – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – A seventh case of coronavirus in Vietnam has been confirmed in a Vietnamese American man, said health officials on Sunday morning after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had declared a public health emergency over the epidemic the day earlier.

The Ministry of Health said on Sunday morning that the 73-year-old patient is currently kept in quarantine at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC.

The man boarded a China Southern Airlines flight from the United States to Vietnam on January 14, and transited for two hours at an airport in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

On January 16, he arrived at the HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport and moved to Trieu Han Hotel at No. 382/1-3 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 3.

The man showed symptoms on January 26 and was hospitalized on January 31. The testing result indicates that he is positive for the respiratory illness.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old hotel receptionist working in the popular coastal resort city of Nha Trang was confirmed to have contracted the pathogen after coming into contact with a Chinese father and his son – the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vietnam. The two foreigners now test negative for the virus after treatment at Cho Ray hospital in HCMC.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister on Saturday declared the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus an epidemic in the country.

The epidemic began on January 23 with the first two confirmed cases. The scope of the epidemic was initially identified in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, the northern province of Vinh Phuc and the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

Coronavirus is classified as a Class A contagious disease, a group of extremely dangerous infectious diseases that can transmit very rapidly and spread widely with high mortality rates.

The Government has adopted various measures to prevent and curb the spread of the disease. A national steering committee for the prevention and control of the epidemic has been set up and led by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is now in charge of the Health Ministry.

Other measures include declaring and reporting on the epidemic, providing emergency care, medical examination, quarantine and treatment for patients, cleaning and disinfecting areas with the epidemic, implementing personal protective measures, and controlling entry and exit to and from infected areas.

Provincial and municipal hospitals, as well as the military and police forces, have all been mobilized to help receive, isolate, monitor and treat patients.

Travel restrictions

Currently, the Government suspends issuing visas for foreign visitors who had been in mainland China in the past two weeks.

All permits granted for flights between Vietnam and China have been revoked until further notice, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said in a statement on Saturday.

Late on Saturday, Vietnam’s civil aviation authority however lifted ban on flights to Taiwan and on Sunday it said carriers could also temporarily operate flights to Hong Kong and Macau. Flights to mainland China were still strictly suspended.

“Flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau will be resumed from today. However flights from Hanoi to Hong Kong and Macau will be suspended starting from February 5,” Vietnam’s flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said in a statement on Sunday.

Budget carrier Vietjet Air said it had suspended all flights to and from mainland China from February 1 but was operating flights to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Economic woes

The rapidly spreading outbreak is expected to be taking its toll on Vietnam’s stock market, aviation, travel and tourism, and agriculture sectors.

Economists said Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines – where tourism accounts for a high share of gross domestic product and is more reliant on Chinese visitors – could feel the impact.

The estimated occupancy rate of hotel rooms in the central coast city of Nha Trang has halved. In HCMC, many hotels reported that an increasing number of their customers have cancelled their room bookings.

The outbreak is expected to discourage foreign tourists beyond those from China from visiting Vietnam in the weeks ahead.

China is also Vietnam’s largest consumer of agricultural products. Vietnamese farmers and traders of dragon fruit are fraught with difficulties as the border gates between the two countries have been restricted.

As of January 31, nearly 120 containers of dragon fruit weighing 13-18 tons each, which were due to be exported to China, were stuck at the Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son Province as Vietnam and China temporarily suspended trade amid the spread of the deadly disease.

Trade activities are also halted at other border gates in the northern province, including Coc Nam, Huu Nghi, Dong Dang and Chi Ma.

Le Van Chat, head of Tan Thanh border gate, said the border gate normally receives about 50 containers of fruit, mostly dragon fruit, per day. The trucks are parked at its parking lot until the trading suspension decision is expectedly removed on February 8.

VnExpress news website reported that many farmers in the provinces of Long An and Binh Thuan could not export their dragon fruit to the northern neighbor. Their prices are now seeing a steep decline to VND4,000 from VND37,000-47,000 per kilogram around one month earlier.