Science and technology key to boost Việt Nam’s health sector

New operating rooms with modern equipment of the Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội were put into operation on Thursday on occasion of the 65th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27). — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Ngọc HÀ NỘI — Boosting the application of science and technology is an important foundation for a strong development of the country’s health care sector in general and medical schools in particular.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc made the statement on Thursday in a visit to the Hanoi Medical University (HMU) on occasion of the 65th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

The leader also acknowledged the contributions of professors, doctors and lecturers at medical schools nationwide and Hanoi Medical University (HMU) to both the training and health care sectors.

He urged the 118-year-old HMU to strive to be on par with other medical training institutions in the region and meet international standards soon.

The HMU should gear towards a multi-sectoral medical university with a network of special schools and modern hospitals, while paying more attention to scientific-technological application, PM Phúc suggested.

He asked the university to maintain its leading position in medical training in Việt Nam, and step up scientific research and technological transfer to health care facilities in the country.

On this occasion, the PM praised doctors and medical workers nationwide for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19, saying they have helped bring peace of mind to the public.

He described doctors and medical workers as “soldiers” on the front line of epidemic control.

Thanks to their contributions, Việt Nam has achieved marked results in the fight against COVID-19, he noted.

“However, we should stay vigilant and keep up our strong measures until the epidemic is completely extinguished to ensure people’s life and health,” the PM warned.

He paid tribute to doctors and nurses who died on the battlefield during the past wars as well as during the struggle against diseases, saying Vietnamese people always remember their sacrifice.

Modern operating rooms

Two high-quality operating rooms were launched on Thursday by the Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital.

They are named the BodyTom and Karl Storz Or1 operating rooms.

Professor Trần Bình Giang, director of the hospital, said that the mobile computerised tomography system in the BodyTom Operating Room has many advantages, such as wide vision, one-second rotation speed, 200-centimetre wide scanning area, good-quality images and fast operation process.

The important point is the high-quality images. When integrated with robotic system, they increase the accuracy of surgery, especially in difficult operations, he said.

The machine is movable during surgery and suitable for all patients. The BodyTom Operating Room is used in surgery for cranial nerve, spine, combined surgeries with robots, image diagnosis, vascular intervention and hunchback correction.

Experts said the Karl Storz Or1 Operating Room offers many practical benefits, such as standardising the surgical process, improving work efficiency, better information exchange, reducing operation time and treatment.

The Karl Storz Or1 Operating Room has modern image and sound technology which can pass image signals of different camera systems such as laparoscopic surgery cameras or operating camera lights. It also allows establishing links to external websites around the world.

Online training and instruction is one of the strong points of the Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital. The remote medical system will help in the hospital’s online work. — VNS