Saint-Gobain once again in top 100 most innovative companies

Saint-Gobain has not lost its edge, as it ranks among the top 100 most innovative companies for the ninth consecutive year

The recently published list is based on four main metrics: the total number of patents, their quality, their global scope, and their impact measured by the number of references.

This renewed ranking recognises the emphasis Saint-Gobain consistently places on innovation and research and development. It rewards the expertise and commitment shown by its teams to provide customers with new and differentiated solutions to the major societal issues of comfort and wellbeing, responsible and sustained commitment, as well as productivity and performance.

To develop these solutions, Saint-Gobain’s teams rely on strong R&D based on a global organisation structured around eight cross-business research centres and numerous R&D units focused on specific product lines or regional needs.

To protect and promote its innovation, the group files more than 400 patents each year, thus strengthening its leading position in its various markets.

“This organisation enables us to innovate openly with our partners and customers – whether young startups or established companies – and with the academic world. As a result, one out of every four products sold today by Saint-Gobain did not exist five years ago. For the group, this drives competitiveness and growth; and for our employees, it is a source of great pride,” says Pierre-André de Chalendar, chairman and chief executive officer of Saint-Gobain Group.

Belonging to Saint-Gobain Group, Saint-Gobain Vietnam is the market leader in Vietnam, offering a wide range of products and services for construction material business. Its key brands include Gyproc-Vinh Tuong providing innovative drywall and ceiling solutions; DURAflex Calcium Silicate board offering a good solution for wet areas, and also Weber providing solutions for tile adhesives, sealants, and waterproofing products.