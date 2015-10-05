PANO – Local people have fondly called Lieutenant Vo Thanh Cong from the Police Department of Fire Fighting and Prevention of Ho Chi Minh City a “rescuer whale.”

Having been praised for his achievements over the past time, officer Cong, with his tall stature, good-natured face and tanned complexion, modestly held that these are achievements of the whole team.

However, the rescuer’s senior leaders profusely commended him for his firm political stance and high sense of responsibility.

Accordingly, Cong has always pioneered and successfully implemented his assigned tasks, such as rescuing a boat from the Din Ky Tourism Company involved in an accident in Binh Duong province, a sunken vessel in the Nha Be River in Ho Chi Minh City or a collapsed tunnel of the Da Dang-Da Chomo hydropower plant in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Up to now, Cong has rescued dozens of victims caught in accidents in rivers and fires and, with his comrades, has found and collected over 100 bodies to help investigation progress in many cases.

One of the most dangerous situations Cong has faced was when he dove to find victims in a sunken vessel in the Nha Be River in Ho Chi Minh City. While performing the task, the anchor chain of a nearby ship suddenly broke and the swift-flowing currents pushed the ship towards the troubled vessel. In such a critical situation, his comrades signaled Cong to go ashore but he could only move and stay close to the vessel’s wall as he was diving in the hold.

Soon after that, the drifting ship hit the troubled one. Then, he surfaced, to the great astonishment and joy of the people on shore as none thought he could have survived.

With his devotion and enthusiasm in task performance, Lieutenant Cong has beautified the virtue of firefighters in conducting search and rescue missions.

Translated by Pham Huy