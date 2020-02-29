Quang Trung proposes building floating dams to fight floods in HCMC

Nguyen Huu Canh Street in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District is flooded after heavy rain. Quang Trung Industry JSC has proposed building floating dams with high-capacity pumps as a solution to flooding in HCMC – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Quang Trung Industry JSC has proposed building floating dams with high-capacity pumps as a solution to flooding in HCMC.

The HCMC Department of Construction has sent a report to the municipal government on the firm’s proposal for Nguyen Van Qua and Phan Huy Ich streets and Tham Luong Canal.

HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations noted that Quang Trung’s antiflooding solution was a unique construction idea.

However, it is necessary to research technical measures in detail for the solution to consider its feasibility to avoid other issues, including waterway traffic, landslides and pollution.

Besides this, the selection of the capacity of pumps should be based on hydrologic and hydraulic calculations, Thanh Nien newspaper reported, citing the HCMC Union.

The municipal Department of Construction remarked that controlling flooding with the floating dam system using high-capacity pumps is a highly creative solution, adding that if successful, the solution may be applied widely in the city.

The municipal department proposed Quang Trung Industry JSC continue gathering feedback from some departments and agencies to better define the proposal in terms of calculations, design, environmental impact evaluations and waterway traffic.

The Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len Canal is a waterway route in the city, the HCMC Department of Transport said, adding that if the floating dam system is installed with high-capacity pumps at the start and end of Tham Luong Canal, waterborne vessels will not be able to ply the route.

According to the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tham Luong Canal is a major conduit for draining rainwater from northern HCMC and is specifically responsible for rainwater drainage in six districts—Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Hoc Mon, Binh Tan and Binh Chanh through the Ben Cat and Nuoc Len canals.

As such, preventing the flow of water or making it flow in one direction will affect other antiflooding projects.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development stated that it is necessary to determine the cause of the flooding to find suitable and effective antiflooding solutions.

If the flooding on Phan Huy Ich and Nguyen Van Qua streets results from old and degraded drainage systems and from water flows being blocked by mud and garbage, the antiflooding solution of building floating dams will not work well.

Earlier in 2017, Quang Trung Industry JSC invested in a super-large water pump to handle flooding on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Binh Thanh District. The city is leasing the firm’s antiflooding service at a price of VND14.2 billion per year.