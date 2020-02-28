ProPak Vietnam 2018 returns next week

ProPak Vietnam 2018 makes a timely return to serve burgeoning markets

Propak Vietnam 2018 is the ideal business platform for Vietnamese food, drink, and pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers to upgrade technological capabilities, enhance competitiveness in the market, and stay abreast of industry trends.

This is also a prominent gateway for industry leaders to learn from and network with peers from around the world, exchange professional knowledge and know-how, as well as discuss potential business partnerships.

Consistently attracting robust international participation, ProPak Vietnam 2018 will feature more than 420 exhibitors from 29 different countries and regions, and this figure is likely to continue to increase by the show date.

Notable among participating countries are the major manufacturing and exporting hubs, such as Australia, Spain, USA, Germany, France, Italy, China, Korea, and Japan.

A vast array of top-of-the-range equipment, innovative technologies, and solutions will be on full display across the 10,000 square metres of the exhibition space. The four main areas of focus include processing and packaging equipment and machinery, packaging materials and accessories, processing and packaging services, as well as quality control and training.

The exhibition has grown through the years and is a positive reflection of Vietnam’s strong industry growth which serves both domestic consumption and export markets.

“ProPak Vietnam 2018 is the largest edition since its launch in 2005. The exhibition has grown through the years and is a positive reflection of Vietnam’s strong industry growth which serves both domestic consumption and export markets,” said BT Tee, general manager of UBM VES, the organiser of the expo.

He added that, “As Vietnam’s economic performance continues to strengthen, we expect to see a similar growth for ProPak Vietnam in the coming years, further solidifying its position as the event of choice for food, drink, and pharmaceutical processing and packaging technologies.”

ProPak Vietnam 2018 will take place alongside Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, the 7th trade event for plastics and rubber manufacturing technologies and materials.

